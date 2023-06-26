It’s Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week. Here’s who’s participating
Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week is bringing special deals and discounts to dozens of local hot spots through June 30.
The event, presented by Visit Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media, culminates Friday, June 30, with Food Truck Friday at Government Plaza’s Live at the Plaza event.
“Visit Tuscaloosa is excited to launch Restaurant Week 2023. We have a diverse culinary scene in Tuscaloosa that we are eager to help promote,” said Visit Tuscaloosa Director of Community Development Josh Rivers in a statement. “Our restaurants have talented chefs who do an amazing job developing creative and delicious dishes. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to indulge in this event and experience some great pricing options.”
Each restaurant is featuring special deals and discounts for Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week.
Here’s who’s participating:
- The 205, 2451 Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa
- A Southern Bite, 3801 Greensboro Ave. Suite C in Tuscaloosa
- Big Tasty Food Truck, 3702 Alabama Ave. NE in Tuscaloosa
- Billy’s Cooking, 3746 Destin Lane in Northport
- BobaMania, 1914 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
- Catch A Taste, 2816 University Blvd. E. in Tuscaloosa
- Chuck’s Fish, 508 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa
- Decades Pub and Grub, 2314 Fourth St. in Tuscaloosa
- Dillard’s Chophouse, 2330 Fourth St. in Tuscaloosa
- Five Bar, 2324 Sixth St. in Tuscaloosa
- Flavaz Seafood and Soulfood, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E, Suite 182 in Tuscaloosa
- Forte, inside The Alamite hotel, 2321 Sixth St. in Tuscaloosa
- Heat Pizza Bar, 2250 Sixth St. in Tuscaloosa
- Heritage House – NorthRiver, 5600 Rice Mine Road NE in Tuscaloosa
- Homewood Bagel Company, 101 15th St. in Tuscaloosa
- Jalapenos restaurants, all locations
- La Mexicana, 428 15th St. in Tuscaloosa
- Legends Bistro inside Hotel Capstone, 320 Paul W. Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa
- The Lookout Rooftop Bar at Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave. in Tuscaloosa
- The Peach Cobbler Factory, 1130 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
- The Original Hot Dog Factory, 970 Highway 69 S Suite H & I in Tuscaloosa
- River, 1650 Jack Warner Parkway Unit 1005A in Tuscaloosa
- Rolf’s Cafe and Bistro, 4550 Station Circle Suite D in Northport
- SoCal Cantina, 2308 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
- Southern Ale House, 1530 McFarland Blvd. N in Tuscaloosa
- The Standard, 1217 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
- Thomas Rib Shack, 2931 15th St. in Tuscaloosa
- Urban Bar and Kitchen, 2321 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
- Veganish, 2128 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
- The Venue, 6052 Watermelon Road in Northport
- World of Beer, 2107 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa
You can check out each restaurant’s specials and discounts for Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week right here.