It’s Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week. Here’s who’s participating

Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week is bringing special deals and discounts to dozens of local hot spots through June 30.

The event, presented by Visit Tuscaloosa and Townsquare Media, culminates Friday, June 30, with Food Truck Friday at Government Plaza’s Live at the Plaza event.

“Visit Tuscaloosa is excited to launch Restaurant Week 2023. We have a diverse culinary scene in Tuscaloosa that we are eager to help promote,” said Visit Tuscaloosa Director of Community Development Josh Rivers in a statement. “Our restaurants have talented chefs who do an amazing job developing creative and delicious dishes. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to indulge in this event and experience some great pricing options.”

Each restaurant is featuring special deals and discounts for Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week.

Here’s who’s participating:

You can check out each restaurant’s specials and discounts for Tuscaloosa Restaurant Week right here.