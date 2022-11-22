‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker.

Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman’s body armor and began punching him.

Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night.

The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

11/22/2022 3:32:54 PM (GMT -6:00)