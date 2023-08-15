It’s scorching out, but the women vying for a sorority spot are braving the heat during rush week

Sorority rush is underway at the University of Alabama. During the week-long event the young women will learn about sisterhood and philanthropy.

The Alabama Panhellenic Association (APA) sororities traditionally admit new members in August through the primary recruitment process, which occurs the week before the start of the fall semester. Fall 2023 primary recruitment at the University of Alabama is scheduled for Saturday, August 12 through Sunday, August 20. Approximately 92% of individuals who participated in fall 2022 primary recruitment received a bid. Some chapters also engage in a less formal recruitment process known as continuous open bidding, or cob, in the fall and spring.

The sorority recruitment process ends on Sunday, when bids will be handed out in Bryant-Denny Stadium before the young women run home to their houses.

The Alabama Panhellenic Association lists the following dates for its Fall 2023 Recruitment Schedule.

Wednesday, August 9 – Friday, August 11: Early Move-In (on-campus only)

Saturday, August 12: Convocation (morning)

Saturday, August 12: Open House (afternoon)

Sunday, August 13: Philanthropy Day I

Monday, August 14: Philanthropy Day II

Tuesday, August 15: Philanthropy Day III

Wednesday, August 16: Sisterhood Day I

Thursday, August 17: Sisterhood Day II

Friday, August 18: Sisterhood Day III

Saturday, August 19: Preference Day I

Sunday, August 20: Bid Day