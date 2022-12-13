It’s official: Hinton is Northport City Council president, next mayor

Northport’s John Hinton, who represents District 3 for the Northport City Council, has been elected as the next city council present. That means when current Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon leaves office Dec. 31, Hinton will become mayor.

Herndon resigned from office Nov. 7.

Former Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg would have been next in line, but Hogg resigned as council president so he could continue serving his district.

Herndon said he appreciates Northport’s residents allowing him to represent the city for a little more than 10 years.

“I hope I have done a good job,” Herndon said. “It’s just I hate that things worked out the way that they did. I love them all and I will always have a heart for Northport and I’m not going anywhere. I will still be promoting my city everywhere I can, telling the good news about Northport, Alabama.”

This was Herndon’s last official city council meeting.