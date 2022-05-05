It’s not too late for spoiling mom on Mother’s Day

Don’t forget about Mother’s Day on Sunday! If you haven’t gotten started yet, though, you’re in luck.

Stephanie’s Flowers Floral Designer Diane Hallman it’s been a slow year, so there are plenty of goodies still available.

“I’m not sure if COVID is affecting Mother’s Day, but it is a little bit slower this year than usual and it seems to be spread out,” Hallman said.

Like the rest of the country, Hallman said the shop is experiencing intermittent supply chain issues. But there’s plenty of flowers available for Mom.

“We’re great on flowers,” she said. “We’ve got a large variety of things. But vases have been our biggest problem this time.”

You can save money and help out the shop by reusing an old vase, Hallman said, but time is of the essence for orders.

“Call as soon as you can,” she said. “We’ve got plenty of product and plenty of delivery slots open. So call as soon as you can and we’ll be able to help anybody.”

If you’ve got no clue where to start in the flower department, Hallman said any florist will be teeming with ideas for budgets big and small.

“People seem to like brighter and more cheerful things,” she said. “In the past, it’s been more of a pink kind of holiday. Now a lot of people are asking for bright and cheerful colors. Purples, lavenders, peaches.”