It’s National Preparedness Month, so make sure you’re ready ahead of a disaster

September is National Preparedness Month, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is highlighting ways Alabamians can be ready for any potential disaster.

“Alabama is no stranger to the unpredictable and sometimes harmful effects of Mother Nature,” Ivey said in a statement. “While we cannot stop a hurricane, tornado or flash flood, we can take steps to lessen their impact on our lives and better protect ourselves and our loved ones.

The easiest ways to prepare are ensuring you know where your important documents are and having plenty of supplies in case you have to leave your home at a moment’s notice or hunker down for days or even weeks without power.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency recommend every home have a basic emergency Go-Kit including the following:

Enough water and nonperishable food to last for several days

Cellphone with weather/news apps alongside an extra portable cellphone charger

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio capable of receiving NOAA Weather Radio alerts as well as local news broadcasts Have a weather radio but need help programming it? WVUA 23 Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott has a guide right here.

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit

Prescription medications and glasses

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Also develop a contingency plan with family and nearby friends or neighbors if evacuation is required.

“While any time before a disaster is a good time to make plans, I recommend all Alabamians prepare for emergencies now to reduce the harm they and their families could face down the road,” Ivey said.

You can learn more about proper emergency planning right here.