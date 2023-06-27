It’s HOT out there. Here’s how workers are handling the heat

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Peyton Newman

The heatwave is shifting into the southeast region from Texas, bringing triple digit temperatures to Tuscaloosa. And this effect will be felt the most by anyone who works outside.

Outdoor workers are up to 35 times more at risk to die from heat exhaustion, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. This impact is felt most especially around 3 p.m. which is usually the hottest point in the day.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests outdoor employees regularly drink water, reapply sunscreen, and wear a hat and loose clothing to help prevent any issues with the extreme weather.

Local construction worker Sebron Thomas said his company is helping its workers stay cool despite the extreme heat by keeping plenty of water on hand.

“They keep the supplies,” Thomas said. “If we run out on the jobsite and call, they’ll bring it to us. We have maybe four or five coolers out here.”

Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees this week. Thomas said his advice is drink more water than you think you need and don’t overwork yourself.