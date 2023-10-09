It’s homecoming week at Alabama: Here’s what’s happening when

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

The University of Alabama is kicking off homecoming week with a bang for the lead-up to the Arkansas game this weekend.

The homecoming game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and broadcast on ESPN. Before the game, the homecoming parade will start at 7 a.m. with former Crimson Tide football player George Teague serving as grand marshal.

The community can view lawns decorated by student organizations and businesses participating in the Paint the Town Red competition throughout the week. Each business and lawn display will have a QR code for voting.

This year’s theme is “The Future is Crimson,” the UA homecoming board has planned several events where students, alumni, and community members can show off their legendary spirit and skills.

The week’s events include:

Sunday, Oct. 8 – Thursday, Oct. 12

Cash for Cans fundraiser in collaboration with Beat Auburn Beat Hunger and an organ donor registration drive in partnership with Student Organ Donation Advocates.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Roll Tide Run: Warm-up/check-in time starts at 3 p.m. Race begins at 5 p.m. Corner of the Quad near Autherine Lucy Hall. Ticket purchase is required. This event is open to alumni and community members.

Homecoming kick-off event: 6 p.m., University of Alabama Student Center Lawn. This is a free event.

Spades and lawn games tournament: 6 p.m., Student Center Lawn.

Monday, Oct. 9

Bowling competition: 6-8:30 p.m., Bowlero. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

Free open student bowling: 6-10 p.m. All UA students are welcome.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Dodgeball competition: 5:30 p.m., UREC Basketball Indoor Courts (South Gym).

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Flag football competition: 5:30 p.m., UREC Intramural Fields.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Choreography competition: 6 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Tickets required. Open to alumni and community members.

Trivia competition: 8 p.m., Student Center Theater. Participants should register through the homecoming site.

Friday, Oct. 13

Pep rally/bonfire and homecoming queen crowning: 6:30 p.m., the Quad.

Step show, sponsored by the National Panhellenic Council: 8 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are required, and this event is open to alumni and community members.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Homecoming parade: 7 a.m., route will be available next week on the UA homecoming website.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: 11 a.m., broadcast on ESPN

Stay updated with details on homecoming week events, registration, and tickets by visiting the UA homecoming website.