It’s flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots

Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall.

And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind.

There’s no way to predict how bad this flu season will be. Australia just emerged from a nasty one.

In the U.S., annual flu vaccinations are recommended starting with 6-month-olds.

Because seniors don’t respond as well, the U.S. now recommends they get one of three types made with higher doses or an immune-boosting ingredient.

Meanwhile, the companies that make the two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines now are testing flu shots made with the same technology.

10/3/2022 1:30:52 PM (GMT -5:00)