It’s Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has big plans

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is focused on ensuring you have a home escape plan for your family.

“One of the most important tips that we’re going to talk about this week is having a home escape plan and making sure that plan in place,” said TFR’s Holly Whigham. “Making sure you talk with your family about what you’re going to do in case of a fire. Where are you going to go and where are you going to meet.”

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is hosting events throughout this week that are bringing awareness for fire safety.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, TFR is holding a “smoke alarm blitz,” where they will install and inspect smoke alarms for free.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, TFR is hosting its annual fire expo at University Mall from 4 to 7 p.m.

“This year we are going to have live burns, live demonstrations, a kid’s safety trailer, fire truck rides, all kinds of things for your children and your family,” Whigham said.