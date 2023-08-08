It’s back-to-school week: Holy Spirit among the first opening for fall

It’s back-to-school week around most of West Alabama, and Tuscaloosa’s Holy Spirit Catholic School was among those starting back Monday.

Holy Spirit Elementary Principal Joshua Saibini said students and staff are equally excited to be back.

Students were dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday, Saibini said, helping them ease back into their school routine.

But it’s always an emotional day for some of the students.

“Always with the younger ones, the preschool and kindergarten, both parents and kids, it is definitely some tears,” said Saibini. “But those tears dried up and the kids were smiling and having a great time.”