It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you

money

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August.

It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits.

More than 40 million Americans will have to start making federal student loan payments again at the end of the summer under the terms of a debt ceiling deal approved by Congress.

Millions are also waiting to find out whether the Supreme Court will allow President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan to go ahead. But payments will resume regardless of what justices decide.

6/14/2023 1:46:46 PM (GMT -5:00)