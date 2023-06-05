It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia

Virginia plane crash

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal investigator said it will take days to gather highly fragmented debris from small plane that caused a stir when it flew over the nation’s capitol and crashed in Virginia.

NTSB investigator Adam Gerhardt told reporters at a briefing Monday that it will take investigators a while to reach the remote crash scene about 2 to 3 miles north of Montebello in mountainous terrain.

They expect to be on the scene at least three to four days. Attention on the crash and its cause was heightened by its unusual flight path over Washington and a sonic boom caused by military aircraft heard across D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

6/5/2023 11:32:45 AM (GMT -5:00)