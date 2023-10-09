Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

A man looks at destruction made by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip from the air. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants, as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides.

Hamas also escalated on Monday, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ stunning weekend attack into southern Israeli towns.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy the militants’ “military and governing capabilities.”

Read the full story on AP News right here.

10/9/2023 2:38:22 PM (GMT -5:00)