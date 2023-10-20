Israel says it doesn’t plan long-term control of the Gaza Strip after its war with Hamas

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike, Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel's retaliation has escalated after Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The Associated Press

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) – Israel says it does not plan to take long-term control over the Gaza Strip after an expected ground offensive to root out Hamas militants that rule the territory.

The Israeli military punished Gaza with airstrikes on Friday, authorities inched closer to bringing aid to desperate families and hospitals, and people across Muslim countries protested in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel bombed areas in southern Gaza where Palestinians had been told to seek safety.

Israel says its aim is to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its brutal rampage in southern Israel two weeks ago.

Fighting between Israel and militants in neighboring Lebanon also raged.

