IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Internal Revenue Service says that, if confirmed, he will commit to not increasing tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year.

Biden’s nominee, Daniel Werfel, makes that pledge in prepared remarks for his confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee.

The IRS is receiving a massive funding boost, nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years.

Republicans have suggested without evidence that the agency would use the new money to hire an army of tax agents with weapons.

Werfel says that in light of the funding, Americans “rightfully expect a more modern and high-performing IRS.”

2/15/2023 11:13:35 AM (GMT -6:00)