IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork

The Associated Press

Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season and the agency plans to go completely paperless in 2025.

The effort to reduce the exorbitant load of paperwork that has plagued the agency – dubbed the “paperless processing initiative” – is set to be announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel on Wednesday.

It comes from the assistance of an $80 billion infusion over 10 years under the Inflation Reduction Act passed into law last August.

8/2/2023 2:43:35 PM (GMT -5:00)