Investigators searching for person who gunned down Greensboro man at home

A West Alabama family is in mourning and looking for answers after one of their loved ones was gunned down inside his Greensboro home.

Terrell Powell, 33, was killed around 3:30 a.m. Monday when someone shot into his and another mobile home on Parakeet Drive, said Greensboro Assistant Police Chief Willie Lewis.

Investigators said his death could have been caused by a case of mistaken identity.

Powell’s family is pleading to anyone with any knowledge of what happened to come forward with information.

“He didn’t deserve this at all, he really didn’t,” said Powell’s sister Tacarra Burns. “A young man just laying in his bed minding his own business, to get hit by a bullet. It doesn’t make any sense at all to me. They took an innocent soul from us.”

Powell’s aunt, Loretta Wilson, said this is something no family should suffer through.

“No other mother or family should have to go through that,” Wilson said. “We deserve answers.”

That’s why the family is pleading for someone — anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“I’m sure someone in this community knows who the shooters are,” she said. “We are just asking you to come forward and tell the authorities who they are so that this family can start a healing process. Because we can’t get closure until we found out who did this dreadful thing.”

Assistant Police Chief Lewis said there are no suspects at this time. If you have any information relevant to the case, please contact the Greensboro Police Department at 334-624-3902.