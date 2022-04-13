Investigators searching for more victims after man arrested on abuse charges

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for more potential victims after a 64-year-old Cottondale man was arrested on charges of plying teenage girls with alcohol and gifts, followed by sexual abuse.

According to investigators, Raymond Eugene DeWoody is accused of grooming nearly a dozen 16-year-old girls by offering them alcohol, trips to sporting events, gifts and being the host of “house parties.”

Investigators said most of the initially reported crimes happened over the past several years, and several potential underage victims have been identified.

A grand jury indicted DeWoody on charges of sexual abuse for several of the victims, and he was taken into custody April 12.

He’s formally been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Investigators believe it’s highly likely that there are other victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim, or anyone who may have any information on DeWoody is asked to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.