Investigators searching for man missing in Demopolis since Aug. 16

Demopolis Police need your help finding a man missing since Aug. 16.

Damon Gibson was last seen that day in Demopolis on Highway 80 East.

Demopolis investigators are working alongside several other agencies on the case, and remain in contact with family members.

The police department on Aug. 23 said on social media that the case is transitioning to one of a possible criminal nature and at this time few details can be released.

If you have any information on Gibson’s whereabouts, please contact the Demopolis Police Investigations Division at 334-289-3073.