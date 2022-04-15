Investigators searching for answers after Thursday night shots-fired calls

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for witnesses and more information after multiple people called 911 Thursday night and reported that they heard gunshots at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments.

Reports came in around 10:30 p.m. for the apartment located on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, and when officers arrived they found multiple vehicles and buildings peppered with bullet holes.

Witnesses said they saw a group of men get into an argument in the parking lot, and multiple people fired guns.

So far, no one has been found or come forward saying they were harmed during the incident.

The case is under investigation, but VCU asks that anyone with any information call 205-464-8690.