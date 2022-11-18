Investigation under way after woman shot in foot early Friday

crime, police tape

A woman is recovering after she was shot in the foot early this morning in Tuscaloosa and investigators are searching for the suspect.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said Tuscaloosa Police were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue, where the 49-year-old victim had been shot while she was in her car.

VCU said they have a suspect identified, but that person has not yet been apprehended and charges have not yet been filed.