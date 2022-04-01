UPDATE: Victim in Ralph fire airlifted to hospital

UPDATE, April 1, 3:55 p.m.:

A 77-year-old woman who was seriously injured in an explosive fire this afternoon in Tuscaloosa County told investigators they were attempting to light their oven’s pilot light just before the blaze.

The victim was airlifted to UAB Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the cause of the fire alongside the State Fire Marshal’s Office because of the seriousness of victim’s injuries.

There are no immediate signs of foul play, VCU said.

Original story below:

One person is seriously injured after a house went up in explosive flames this afternoon in Tuscaloosa County.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit and Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal’s Office are all at the home, located on Shiloh Road in Ralph.

Investigators said residents reported a loud explosion. When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital, and investigators say they’re battling life-threatening injuries.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation.