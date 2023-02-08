Investigation under way after early morning officer-involved shooting

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police officer was involved in a shooting early Wednesday.

The incident began when a domestic violence suspect fled from police in a vehicle. After the suspect crashed their vehicle into a power pole near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway, officers approached the vehicle.

That’s when the suspect fired a handgun at police at least once.

A TPD officer returned fire.

VCU is investigating the case, and no one involved in the investigation is affiliated with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, as is procedure when an officer-involved shooting happens.

VCU has not yet released any information regarding injuries or charges of the officer or the suspect.

All lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall were closed to traffic for several hours this morning.