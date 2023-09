Investigation under way after car gets acquainted with Central Mesa’s outdoor dining

By WVUA 23 News Producer MJ Miller

A downtown Tuscaloosa Mexican restaurant is still operating as normal after a car crashed through their outdoor dining area.

Central Mesa on Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa was hit around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle took off.

Police responded to the scene immediately and are still investigating what happened and why.