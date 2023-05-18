Investigation under way after bullet hole found in window of Moundville Times
Moundville Police are investigating after someone shot through a window and into the Moundville Times office earlier this month.
No one was inside the office, located on Second Avenue in downtown Moundville, at the time of the shooting, and according to a Facebook post by the newspaper, Editor Travis Vaughn told police the shooting likely happened sometime between Wednesday, May 3, and Sunday, May 7. Vaughn said he noticed the bullet hole Wednesday, May 10, and called police.
According to the Facebook post, Vaughn noticed a piece of molding had fallen off the wall and to the floor Sunday, May 7, alongside a small hole in the wall before discovering the broken window on Wednesday.
Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Moundville Police at 205-371-2218.