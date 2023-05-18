Investigation under way after bullet hole found in window of Moundville Times

Moundville Police are investigating after someone shot through a window and into the Moundville Times office earlier this month.

No one was inside the office, located on Second Avenue in downtown Moundville, at the time of the shooting, and according to a Facebook post by the newspaper, Editor Travis Vaughn told police the shooting likely happened sometime between Wednesday, May 3, and Sunday, May 7. Vaughn said he noticed the bullet hole Wednesday, May 10, and called police.