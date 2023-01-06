Investigation leads to more arrests for catalytic converter thefts

Wesley Austyn Wyatt / Paul Harvey Fretwell Wyatt / Fretwell

Wesley Austyn Wyatt, 31, and Paul Harvey Fretwell, 51, were both arrested Wednesday, Jan. 4. Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say the duo is responsible for cutting catalytic converters off vehicles at a business located in the 1600 block of 25th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. The thefts occurred over the last month.

Wyatt is charged with four counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle. He is jailed and

his bond is set at $60,000. Fretwell is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. He is also behind bars with a $20,000 bond. Additional charges are pending against both suspects.

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division charged the two suspects as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft and resale of catalytic converters in the city.

You may recall just last week TPD charged 58-year-old Gregory Bernard Hudson with ten counts of not having proper documentation for a purchase and one count of receiving stolen property. In that case investigators said they matched the serial number of a stolen converter to one at Hudson’s home. In all, police seized more than 150 catalytic converters from Hudson’s home.

-kn