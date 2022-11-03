Investigation continues into Temerson Square shooting

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says it’s developed several persons of interest following a shooting at Temerson Square early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a fight that started in a bar escalated after one woman began leaving. Another woman is accused of shooting at her in her vehicle.

The physical altercation happened at a bar late Tuesday night into early Wesnesday morning between two female Tuscaloosa County residents.

No word on what the argument was about, but investigators say it escalated after the two left the Temerson Square establishments.

“All I can release at this time is that there was an altercation there of patrons of several establishments that occurred mainly in the streets or sidewalks or in the public access area,” said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Commander Capt. Jack Kennedy. “After that altercation was over, a subject fired into a vehicle multiple times, striking one of the occupants. That occupant has non-life threatening injuries and is being treated for those injuries.”

