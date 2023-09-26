Investigation continues into Northport homicide

The investigation continues into a deadly shooting in Northport’s Northwood Lake subdivision. Captain Jack Kennedy said the victim is 24-year-old Demetrius Windham Jr. Investigators said Windham was shot to death Saturday evening shortly after 7pm.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting, however Capt. Jack Kennedy said there is no threat to the community.

“We do not believe that it was random. I want to make sure that we get that out there. We don’t believe that Northwood Lakes has got any danger to any of the surrounding homes or anything like that,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU)is currently following up on leads. So far no arrest has been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-752-0616.

-kn