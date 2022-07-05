Investigation begins after remains found in Lamar County

An investigation is under way after human remains were found Tuesday morning in rural Lamar County.

A resident reported the discovery, which was found at a location in the 1700 block of Old Calvert Road in Sulligent.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences is conducting an autopsy to confirm the identity of the person found.

Investigators with the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the case.