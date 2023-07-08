Introducing Meemaw’s Original Recipe

An Alabama brewery is showcasing its latest homegrown grain, with a familiar face. Chandlers Ford Brewing Company in Huntsville launched the specially packaged beer this month. According to its social media pages, the flavor was two years in the making. The company calls it the “unofficial beverage of the South.”

The company said the beer is fermented with local honey and then cold conditioned with a “Front Porch Special” black tea blend from @piperandleaf and fresh lemon zest.”

They describe the taste as “delicious tea on the nose, a fresh citrus zing from 🍋, and the slightest residual sweetness from our favorite malt in the world from @rootshootmalting — Double Honey.”

The beer labeled “K-I-V Sweet Tea Sour” is named after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. The can features her face with Alabama Crimson Red and White stripes and a Colonel Sanders bowtie.

No comment has been posted by the governor on her social media pages yet.

One Facebook commenter wrote.. “that’s one high-steppin’ beer”

Cans sold out last week but were back in stock Friday.