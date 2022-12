International migration drove US population growth in 2022

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents.

That’s according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration – the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving – was 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022.

That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. Natural growth – the number of births minus the number of deaths – added another 245,080 people to the total.

