Interested in voting Nov. 8? Registration ends Oct. 24

If you’re interested in voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, you must be registered to vote by Oct. 24.

Already registered? You can check your status and polling location right here.

Not yet registered and want to be? As long as you’re a U.S. citizen living in Alabama who is at least 18 as of Nov. 8 and don’t have a disqualifying felony conviction, registration is easy. If you have a driver’s license or a non-driver’s identification card issued by the Alabama Department of Transportation, it’s even easier.

You can register online right here.

If you don’t have a driver’s license or a non-driver’s identification card, you can fill out, print and mail in an application right here.