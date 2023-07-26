Interested in dinner with Donald Trump? Tickets nearly sold out for Alabama event

Do you want to eat dinner with Donald Trump? For $250, you can on Aug. 4 in Montgomery.

The Alabama Republican Party’s Summer Dinner is happening at the Renaissance Hotel Convention Center in Montgomery, and tickets are nearly sold out.

“The response we’ve received since we announced President Trump as our keynote speaker has been overwhelming,” said Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl in a statement. “We expect individual tickets to be sold out imminently, and sales for table sponsors will shut down on Friday, if not sooner.”

The evening kicks off with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7.

“We are excited at this opportunity to raise the profile of our state by hosting the GOP frontrunner for president, and giving Alabamians the chance to interact with him,” Wahl said. “Alabama is a Super Tuesday state, and will play an important role in selecting our party’s nominee.”

Interested in attending? You can learn more about the event or get tickets right here.