Insurers won’t cover new Alzheimer’s treatment for some customers

doctor,

The Associated Press

Some private insurers are balking at paying for the first drug fully approved to slow mental decline in Alzheimer’s patients.

Insurers selling coverage in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, among other states, told The Associated Press they won’t cover Leqembi with insurance offered on the individual market and through employers because they still see the drug as experimental.

Their decision stands in contrast to Medicare. The federal coverage program mainly for people ages 65 and older announced last month that it will cover Leqembi shortly after the Food and Drug Administration gave the treatment full approval.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/11/2023 2:54:40 PM (GMT -5:00)