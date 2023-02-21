Inside the Trump grand jury that probed election meddling

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) – Emily Kohrs was between jobs when she suddenly found herself at the center of one of the nation’s most significant legal proceedings.

The Georgia resident became foreperson of the special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies meddled in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs offered her impressions of well-known witnesses. Gov. Brian Kemp seemed unhappy to be there.

An aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was much more forthcoming than Meadows.

And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was funny and invoked privilege to avoid answering many questions.

2/21/2023 2:38:57 PM (GMT -6:00)