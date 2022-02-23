Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at a correctional facility outside Birmingham.

Al.com reports that the violence happened Tuesday night at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Barry Wardell Gardner.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Gardner was found around 7 p.m. in an open-style dormitory.

He was pronounced dead at the prison infirmary. Yates said Gardner’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

He had been serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and theft convictions. Few other details were immediately released.

