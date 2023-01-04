Inmate escapes from work detail in Montgomery; could have vehicle

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is looking for an escaped inmate who left his work detail.

53-year-old Linwood Harris was last seen at his assigned work detail at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery. Authorities say he could be driving a 2007 Silver Infiniti G35. Harris was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat.

He is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Harris was jailed on a robbery charge and was sentenced to 15 years in jail in May of 2021.

-kn