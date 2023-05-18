Injury update for Alabama ace pitcher

3/6/22 WSB Alabama vs Miami (OH) 2 Alabama softball player Montana Fouts (14) Photo by Kent Gidley Alabama softball, Montana Fouts

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama’s ace pitcher Montana Fouts left last week’s SEC Tournament game vs. Arkansas game with an apparent leg injury. Crimson Tide fans speculated injuries and what this could mean for the team as it prepares for this weekend’s Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament.

The Crimson Tide’s first game is against Long Island University on Friday.

Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy joined Gary Harris on Tide 100.9 and provided an update on Fouts’ status. She’s dealing with a hyperextended knee.

“It’s really truly day to day,” Murphy said.

Jaala Torrence, Lauren Esman, and Alex Salter are the three pitchers who will have to step up their game should Fouts be unable to pitch. All three pitched in the SEC Tournament. Salter relieved Fouts in the win over Arkansas and started against Tennessee while Torrence and Esmen relieved Salter in the loss.

The Crimson Tide play Long Island in game two of the regional tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The first game of the regional tournament is Middle Tennessee vs. Central Arkansas.

All the games of the Tuscaloosa Regional Tournament will stream live on ESPN+.