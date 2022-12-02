Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

alex jones

The Associated Press

Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Jones cited debts that include nearly $1.5 billion he has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday in Houston. The filing listed $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities owed to creditors and $1 million to $10 million in assets.

Jones acknowledged the filing on his Infowars broadcast.

He said the bankruptcy case will prove that he’s broke and asked viewers to shop on his website to help keep the show on the air.

