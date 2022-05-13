Information wanted for review of 35 Southeastern species

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Alabamians are invited to provide information and comments on 35 endangered or threatened plant and animal species across the state for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s five-year status review.

The organization needs to hear from the public before July 12, 2022.

Five-year reviews are part of the Endangered Species Act’s process for cataloging species. They help update classifications, and allow researchers to track any species’ recovery for conservation efforts.

The 21 endangered and 14 threatened species up for review are as follows:

Endangered fish and wildlife include: Black Warrior waterdog

Puerto Rican sharp-shinned hawk

Puerto Rico nightjar

Yellow-shouldered blackbird

Orangefoot pimpleback (pearly mussel)

Boulder darter

Pygmy madtom

Key Largo woodrat

Red wolf

Anthony’s riversnail.

Endangered plants include: Alabama canebrake pitcher-plant

Braun’s rock cress

Catesbaea melanocarpa

Florida prairie-clover

Gentian pinkroot

Longspurred mint

Mitracarpus maxwelliae

Rugel’s pawpaw

Ruth’s golden aster

Scrub plum

Short’s goldenrod

Threatened Fish and Wildlife include: Inflated heelsplitter

Yellow lance

Pearl darter

Louisiana pinesnake

Yellow-blotched turtle