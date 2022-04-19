Indian Rivers hosting major hiring event

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Elise Anzaldua

Indian Rivers Behavioral Health is in dire need of workers, and they’re hosting a weeks-long job fair in the hopes of finding new employees.

The facility provides individual and family therapy as well as psychiatric evaluations and rehabilitation services.

The hiring event began April12 and goes through May 3.

Manager Laura Reeves said Indian Rivers staff make a strong impact on the community

“Indian Rivers has been around for over 50 years providing quality behavioral health services to Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Pickens counties,” Reeves said. “The better staff we have the better service we can provide.”

If you’re interested in applying, stop by between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Some positions include signing bonuses up to $5,000, and jobs are available for professional health care staff and entry-level workers. Salaries are variable, but you can browse available jobs right here.



Reeves said they’re looking for hard-working people who want to make a difference in the community.

“Indian Rivers is a great place to work,” she said. “We provide great services in the community, we’re constantly trying to improve, and it’s a fun place to work and genuinely a good place to help others.”