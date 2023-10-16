Increased security for UA’s Jewish organizations on “day of rage”

By WVUA23 Reporter Avery Boyce

After a series of events stemming from the original attacks on Israel, Jewish organizations in Tuscaloosa are taking extra precautions.

The University of Alabama reached out to the three student organizations: Hillel, Chabad, and Temple Emanu-El offering extra police patrols and security for the organizations – all organizations say UA did a great job with being pre-emptive about the issue.

Chabad, while a UA Jewish organization, is not technically on campus UA put them in contact with Tuscaloosa’s Police Department.

“We have security with TPD, and the chief will be out here today – probably out here right now – and they’ll be patrolling throughout the day and at our events,” Chabad Rabbi Kussi Lipskier said.

The increase in security comes after the terrorist group Hamas called for Friday, Oct. 13 to be the “Day of Rage”. Such a day has ignited many protests that turned violent in the Middle East and protests have already broke out overseas with people burning the Israeli and American flag.

Lipskier says many people are scared that violence could spread to the United States.

“A lot of people are terrified,” Lipskier said. “I take my child to Jewish pre-school and half of the people weren’t there because they’re scared to bring their kids to school so it’s definitely affecting in a very real way the sense of security.”

Lipskier says insighting such fear within the Jewish community is just one tactic of Hamas.

“They want us to be afraid, that’s them disrupting our lives – all of us collectively.” Lipskier says. “unfortunately we’ve experienced atrocities but we’re going to continue living, we’re going to continue to be proud Jews.”

