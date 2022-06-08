Incoming Tide freshman wins women’s golf invitational

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

Incoming Alabama women’s golfer Taylor Kehoe won the Dye Junior Invitational, shooting just 1-over par to win the invitational by three strokes.

The Dye Invitational is a 3-day tournament that takes place in Carmel, Indiana.

Kehoe’s victory is quite the accomplishment, of all the golfers that competed in the tournament, 44 of those golfers were committed to playing golf in college, including 19 committed to playing at SEC schools.

“Taylor is one of, if not the best, junior golfer coming out of Canada this year,” Alabama head coach Mic Potter said.

Kehoe is from Strathroy, Ontario, and will join the Crimson Tide in the fall for the 2022 season.