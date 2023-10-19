In the market for some random stuff? Alabama might have a deal for you starting Saturday

53268223555_611974ce14_k Who doesn't want a 4-wheeler? You can own one that's been pre-loved by the state of Alabama.

53268032028_d2c62d9d2d_k A whole bus! You can out your van-life dreams if you win this auction.

53267748786_6f0dd20138_k Need an industrial floor ... cleaner? Polisher? There are several!

53268099324_df53f51ba9_k Someone purchased these for the state at some point, and now they can be yours!

53268213820_993567b7fe_k Your workout room is now complete with this lot.



53268214055_1747ce1e82_k Who doesn't need dozens of bottle openers and pocket knives?

53266853317_e2bcff3f95_k Drills! And more drills! And maybe some other builder's equipment, probably.

53267755806_0e2b31e3e4_k Look at all this stuff you can buy!

53268031993_532bc67d4e_k Need a mega-pickup to haul around ... whatever it is you wanna haul around? There's one at this auction. Need a mega-pickup to haul around ... whatever it is you wanna haul around? There's one at this auction.

53266853842_b7d4bc9b57_k Boats? They got boats.



53266853932_98737f2be9_k Looking for a work truck or SUV? Here you go.

53268220955_0a84e6f065_k ...computers? TVs? Who knows! It's for sale.

53268220975_c058d9610b_k Looking for an office chair? You've got a ton to choose from.

53267757126_67ebbdb138_k Do these laptops work? Maybe!

53268038878_12d8e521d5_k These cameras are definite antiques, but they're for sale!



53268107224_e6f9a18b2c_k Need a ... whatever this is? It's available!

53267756706_54019f171d_k Need a fridge? There are plenty!

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Are you a connoisseur of random goods? Do you like finding the best deals? Boy, does the state of Alabama have the opportunity for you.

From Saturday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 29, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs‘ Surplus Property Division is hosting an online auction via GovDeals.com.

So what’s up for grabs? Everything from laptops and furniture to vending machines and boats. Not to mention many of the spoils from unlucky airline passengers who forgot they left that pocket knife in their bag before heading through security.

ADECA conducts online public auctions throughout the year, but you can also check if there are surplus items from municipal and county governments, state agencies or nonprofits at any time.

The University of Alabama usually has a decent selection of items up for grabs. If you’re curious, you can see what’s on offer right here.

Items are sold as-is with no warranty. All sales are final.

If you’re interested in bidding on anything that’s available, learn how you can sign up right here.

Once the auction is live, listings will be available right here.