In the market for some random stuff? Alabama might have a deal for you starting Saturday

WVUA 23 Digital,

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

Are you a connoisseur of random goods? Do you like finding the best deals? Boy, does the state of Alabama have the opportunity for you.

From Saturday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 29, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs‘ Surplus Property Division is hosting an online auction via GovDeals.com.

So what’s up for grabs? Everything from laptops and furniture to vending machines and boats. Not to mention many of the spoils from unlucky airline passengers who forgot they left that pocket knife in their bag before heading through security.

ADECA conducts online public auctions throughout the year, but you can also check if there are surplus items from municipal and county governments, state agencies or nonprofits at any time.

The University of Alabama usually has a decent selection of items up for grabs. If you’re curious, you can see what’s on offer right here.

Items are sold as-is with no warranty. All sales are final.

If you’re interested in bidding on anything that’s available, learn how you can sign up right here.

Once the auction is live, listings will be available right here.

Categories: Alabama News, Local News
Tags: ,

Related