In test, zaps to spine help 2 stroke survivors move arms

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a novel experiment, two stroke survivors regained movement of their partially paralyzed hand and arm thanks to an implant that sends electric pulses to the spinal cord.

It’s not a cure because the effects ended after researchers removed the device, and far more study is needed.

But this stimulator technology already is being tested to help people move their legs after a spinal cord injury.

Upper-limb paralysis has gotten less attention so the University of Pittsburgh’s preliminary findings mark an important first step.

Researchers reported the pilot study Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

