In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

The Associated Press

One year after President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine both countries are preparing for offensives that could set the stage for a potentially even more disastrous phase of the war.

Russia has intensified its push to capture all of the Donbas in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Kyiv and its Western allies also say Moscow could try to launch a wider and more ambitious attack elsewhere along the front line.

Ukraine is waiting for battle tanks and other new weapons from the West to reclaim occupied areas.

What’s nowhere in sight is a settlement of Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

2/23/2023 3:42:39 PM (GMT -6:00)