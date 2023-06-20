In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for sub lost near Titanic wreck

The Associated Press

In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes is searching for a submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the search covered 10,000 square miles but turned up no signs of the lost sub known as the Titan.

But authorities planned to continue looking.

Time is running out because the vessel has less than two days of oxygen left.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/20/2023 3:05:34 PM (GMT -5:00)