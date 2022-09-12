In nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech.

He’ll highlight Biden Administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.”

Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks to validate using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers.

Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers.

Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

