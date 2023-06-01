In need of grace: Tuscaloosa church requesting food donations for pantry

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter MJ Miller

Grace Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa is running low on supplies for its emergency food bags. And they’re asking the community for help.

The emergency food bags are separate from the church’s food bank. People do not need to show documentation and no one will be turned away. You only need to show up and ask for a bag any time the church office is open.

The church is looking for nonperishable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner that can go into the bags. Staple items like cereal, peanut butter and jelly are needed the most. Church workers said they’re thankful for whatever support they can get.

“We’re just really grateful. We receive a lot of community support for our emergency food bags. We’re just very helpful for all the help we receive,” said Leslie Poss, the Director of Music and Christian Formation.

Grace Presbyterian is also building a market-style food pantry that’s scheduled to open before the end of the year. The pantry will offer families a chance to pick out the items they prefer cooking instead of handing over a prepared selection of choices.

You can drop off your donations at the church, located at 113 Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa.